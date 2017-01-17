When did the lords of Man lose their kingship?

Professor Tim Thornton of the University of Huddersfield will talk about lordship and sovereignty in the Isle of Man between 1300 and 1600 in the next talk in the History and Heritage lecture series at University College Isle of Man. Here, History and Heritage programme leader Catriona Mackie explains the questions that will be addressed.

Although historians are clear on the importance of kings of Man across the central part of the middle ages, it’s generally accepted that the rulers of the island were no longer kings by the time the Tudors had become firmly established on the English throne.

Thomas Stanley, First Early of Derby (Pic courtesy of MNH)

In this, they see the island as being typical - English kings by the 1500s had eliminated all subordinate or competing claims to kingship among lords in territories they ultimately controlled.

This widely held belief will be challenged by Professor Tim Thornton in his talk tomorrow (Wednesday).

Tim will argue that it was possible, in the Isle of Man and elsewhere, for subordinate or ‘sub’ kings to claim authority and be recognised throughout the years when most historians have seen them being suppressed.

Drawing on the example of the kingship/lordship of Man, he will consider the expressions of sub-kingship from the fourteenth to the sixteenth centuries as a way of understanding the complex manifestations of sovereignty that we see across the areas ultimately controlled by the English crown.

Edward Stanley, Third Earl of Derby (Picture courtesy of MNH)

Tim will talk about the way in which the Stanley earls of Derby and Lords of Man, among others, used royal titles and associated ceremonials and issues, such as forms of dating and calendars.

He will also consider some of the practical manifestations of ‘sovereign’ power, seen in the rights that were associated with justice, taxation, and relations between princes; and the capacity to exclude the intervention of others in these spheres.

Contemporary literature also gives us clues to the way in which Manx and other kings were perceived at the time, both in England and elsewhere.

This includes poetry and legend, but we can also learn from the way in which people, at that time, wrote their own histories of the distant and more recent past.

The reigns of Henry VII and Henry VIII have usually been seen as the final point at which centralisation through the power and authority of the English monarch obliterated any remaining echoes of sub-kingship in these islands, ending once and for all the possibility of a shared space between kingship and lordship.

Tim will look at the way this belief has become so firmly established in historians’ writing, and will argue that certain circumstances from the seventeenth century onwards led commentators to look to the 1500s, on poorly understood evidence, for the change they believed had occurred.

Ultimately, Tim will argue that the changes that occurred during these two reigns need to be understood in specific terms, and that alongside them we must understand the evidence for continuity through Henry VIII’s reign and beyond.

He will therefore suggest important questions about sub-kingship, and about lordship – and hence about the nature of the overarching power of the English crown – and their political and cultural boundaries in the late medieval and early modern periods.

Tim’s research focuses on the late medieval and early modern political and social history of the British Isles, spanning the period c. 1400-1650. He has a particular interest in the non-English territories of the crown, including the Isle of Man.

Tim has been researching the island for more than 20 years.

In 1997, he was awarded the Royal Historical Society’s David Berry Prize for his work on the relationship between Scotland and the Isle of Man, between 1400 and 1625.

His most recent books focus on political prophecy, including traditions associated with Merlin, and on the Channel Islands, from 1370 to 1640.

He is currently working on a book about the illegitimate relationships and offspring of the northern nobility and gentry.

Tim is also the editor, with Professor Harold Mytum and Dr Mike Hoy, of volume four of the new History of the Isle of Man, which covers the period from 1406 to 1830, which is due to be published by Liverpool University Press.

Tim’s lecture on ‘Lordship and Sovereignty in the Isle of Man: Sub-kingship and its Implications, 1300- 1600’ will take place in the Lecture Theatre at Elmwood House (behind the St John Ambulance Centre, off Glencrutchery Road) on Wednesday at 6pm.

All are welcome, and no booking is required.

If you’re unable to attend the lecture, you can watch the event being streamed live on the University College Isle of Man Facebook page. A video of the lecture will also be made available online at a later date.

Further details about the History and Heritage lecture series, together with videos of last year’s lectures, can be found online at http://catrionamackie.net/lectures/