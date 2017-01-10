Which food label is best?

The public are invited to help choose a food provenance label for the Isle of Man that will be launched this spring.

The label will be used to indicate produce is grown, reared, caught and/or processed in the Isle of Man and/or contains mostly Manx ingredients.

Its creation forms part of the Food Matters strategy to grow the value of Isle of Man food and drink to the economy.

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture is conducting a survey into the three shortlisted designs.

Participants in the survey are asked to rate all three labels, stating which they prefer and why. They are asked how likely they would be to look out for an official logo when shopping.

The survey – which will take only five minutes to complete – can be found here and runs until Sunday, January 22.

Paper copies of the survey can be obtained by emailing food@gov.im, ringing 695735 or by visiting DEFA, Thie Slieau Whallian, Foxdale Road, St John’s.