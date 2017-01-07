Which island building do you love the most?

Were you lucky enough to receive a brand new camera for Christmas. Or, more likely, a new smartphone? If you did, then the organisers of a year long celebration of Manx buildings are asking for your pictures.

As part of the ‘Isle of Architecture’ project, the organisers launched a social media initiative, entitled ‘#ilovethisbuilding’, which gives a space for people to upload their own photographs or videos about a building, or piece of architecture along with a short sentence on why they like it so much, or what special significance it holds.

Contributors have already been sharing their own personal favourite buildings, and it shows that tastes are wide and varied.

St Thomas’ Church, in Douglas, was highlighted for its amazing display of murals, painted by John Miller Nicholson.

Collinson’s Cafe, on the Bay road, Port Erin, was chosen for its ‘imaginative and artistic design’, and the barn out at Eary Cushlin was described by one contributor as ‘a work of art’.

Other buildings which have been spotlighted aren’t necessarily what you would think of in terms of architectural beauty, but speak volumes about the times and the conditions they were created in. The toilet and changing block at the end of Laxey promenade, built during the 1960’s, and the ‘brutalist architecture’ of Chester Street carpark, built on the site of a residential area in the 1970’s, was also picked out.

The project has been backed by Culture Vannin, who want as many people as possible to take an interest in the buildings around them.

‘Buildings are such an important part of our everyday lives, but sometimes we forget to look up and take an interest in our surroundings,’ said Dr Breesha Maddrell, director of Culture Vannin. ‘This project aims to encourage us all to think about the buildings which we see every day with fresh eyes, to think about how much we value them, for whatever reason.’

Photographs and videos can be uploaded to the Isle of Architecture Facebook page, or emailed to isleofarchitecture@gmail.com along with the hashtag ‘#ilovethisbuilding’.