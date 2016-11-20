Which Manx buildings are important to you - and why?

Is there a building in the island that holds special memories for you or that you particularly like or admire?

If so, the year-long Isle of Architecture initiative wants to hear from you as it builds up an archive under the umbrella #ilovethisbuilding

Earlier this year, Manx National Heritage, Culture Vannin, and the Society of Architects launched Isle of Architecture to raise awareness of the value of the island’s rich built environment.

Dr Catriona Mackie, a trustee of Manx National Heritage, said: ‘Whether it’s the buildings we live and work in, or the buildings that make up our surroundings, the built environment plays such an important role in creating a sense of place.

‘Through Isle of Architecture we want people to reflect on what’s important to them.

‘#ilovethisbuilding is a great way of starting the conversation, and it’s so easy to get involved.’

She added: ‘No building is too old or too new, too large or too small. It just has to be important to you.

‘It might be your house or your school, your local pub or church or even the place where you met your future husband or wife.

‘If it’s important to you, it’s important to Isle of Architecture.’

A number of residents are already involved.

Historian Charles Guard, son of a hotelier, has uploaded a video of the place he grew up, the Hydro Hotel, on Douglas seafront.

Musician Jeff Jepson chose Onchan Parish Hall where he recently played because ‘it’s beautiful, inside and out’.

The building was designed by Arts & Crafts architect Baillie Scott.

Architect Martyn Thomas has a special reason for choosing The Nook, at Quarter Bridge.

It’s where he bought sweets when he was a child.

To get involved, all you have to do is visit www.facebook.com/isleofarchitecture and like the page, upload your image or video with the hashtag #ilovethisbuilding and write a short post saying why you’ve chosen it.

Alternatively you can email your contribution to isleofarchitecture@gmail.com

You can also follow @isleofarch on twitter, or @isleofarchitecture on Instagram.

The website is www.isleofarchitecture.com