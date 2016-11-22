Who crashed into car at hospital?

News from the police

A motorist who drove off after crashing into a parked car is being hunted by the police.

The damanged car was a grey BMW X5, which was parked in the car park next to Noble’s Hospital (Ward 19) private wing between 12.45pm and 7pm on Monday.

Substantial damage was caused to the front passenger side wing and bumper.

