Who set off fire alarms maiiciously?

In the early hours today two fire alarms were set off maliciously.

The incident happened between 1.15am and 1.30am in properties on Tynwald Street and Mona Street in Douglas.

Acting sergeant Alan Shimmin said: ‘Fire crews and police officers were deployed as a result of the alarm activations, and upon arrival it was discovered that the glass plate on the emergency alarms had been smashed deliberately without good reason.

‘Not only is this a complete waste of resources it is troubling to think that whoever was responsible didn’t consider the potential consequences with wasting the emergency services time. An investigation has started to identify those responsible.

‘If you have any information please contact police headquarters on 631212.’