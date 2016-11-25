Who stole our six-foot tall marble fountain?

The owners of a white marble fountain have appealed for information after it disappeared from their property at the end of October.

Exactly how thieves managed to take the feature, which is six feet tall with three tiers, five feet wide at the base and weighs at least half a ton, is a mystery.

The fountain had been at Garey Mooar Farm at Ronague for around two years and the owners are offering a £100 reward for information leading to its return.

Police are not sure how the item was lifted but a largish vehicle must have been used to take it.

Anyone with information should contact Castletown police station on 822222, or the anonymous Crimestoppers line on 0800 555111.