Why do bats shelter inside churches?

Community news

How bats use churches and their importance in bat conservation.

That’s the subject of a talk that will be presented by Julia Hanmer, joint chief executive of the Bat Conservation Trust.

The Manx Bat Group talk takes place on Wednesday next week (October 5) at Braddan Church hall from 8pm.

Admission to Bats and Churches’ is free.

There will be light refreshments. A donation is suggested.

