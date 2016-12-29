Why does the BBC give the Isle of Man such a poor deal?

While the BBC has struck a deal with Jersey to fund the TV licence fee for the over 75s, the Isle of Man continues to get a raw deal, with our government having to fund the cost for the island’s old folk.

However, there could be light at the end of the tunnel after a spokesman for the government has revealed that talks were continuing between the Manx authorities and the BBC.

Examiner, December 27

‘The Isle of Man government was aware of the discussions that were taking place between the States of Jersey and the BBC, including on the funding by the BBC of a concession for TV licence fee payers aged 75 and over,’ he said.

‘Discussions between the Isle of Man government and the BBC on this matter are ongoing and an announcement on the position will be made next year when the arrangements have been finalised.’

In the UK the BBC pays the £145.50 licence for over-75s. It didn’t in the Crown Dependencies.

Here the licence fee for over-75s was footed by the Manx taxpayer but that agreement ended in September, meaning most would have to pay it themselves.

But the Manx government made a U-turn on that after heavy criticism and now a new scheme allows over 75s to claim back the cost of the fee from the government.

The BBC-funded system in Jersey is means-tested, not universal for all over 75s.

Under the current taxpayer-funded system in the Isle of Man all over-75s are eligible, regardless of means.

It’s also available here on a means-tested basis for retired people under 75.

Around 400 people are eligible for this.

The new scheme agreed for Jersey starts in 2018 when the BBC will fund one third of the cost of the over-75s’ licence fee, moving up to two-thirds the following year, with full funding coming in 2020.

The good news for the Isle of Man is that the BBC has pledged to treat all the Crown Dependencies ‘equitably’.

As well as Radio Jersey and Radio Guernsey, the BBC provides Channel Islands news bulletins on television.

Manx Radio is partially funded by advertising and also supported by a subvention from the Manx government.

In 2012, a Tynwald select committee concluded the BBC should spend an extra £1 million in the Isle of Man on pubic service broadcasting.

The recommendation was branded ‘unrealistic’ by the Council of Ministers.

At that time Tynwald approved recommendations that the BBC should treat the island as an independent nation, that it should provide more comprehensive coverage of Manx affairs and that the corporation should introduce a daily audio-visual news service dedicated to Manx affairs, perhaps via the internet.

The cost of a colour television licence is £145.50 and around 5,800 households in the Isle of Man include someone aged over 75 who is eligible to have the cost refunded.