Why has Douglas Council objected to one plan but agreed with another?

Douglas councillors have defended a decision to object to a flats conversion on Castlemona Avenue but approve another one on the promenade.

Objections were raised to the Castlemona Avenue proposal to turn a large former boarding house into four flats because councillors said there was no provision for car parking and four residents, potentially all with cars could add to the already congested street.

We’re damned if we do and damned if we don’t Cllr Ritchie McNicholl

However, approval was given to the proposal to create nine flats plus office accommodation from the former Marina Hotel on Loch Promenade. In that instance, councillors said the accommodation was close to the town centre, on a main bus route and quite close to Chester Street car park which allows free overnight parking.

Councillor Claire Wells suggested the two approaches were inconsistent and Councillor Stephen Pitts pointed out the Castlemona Avenue property could accommodate several residents each with cars regardless of whether it was a single house or four flats. Councillor Jon Joughin said he believed a number of residents in Spectrum flats on the seafront, which has extensive basement parking, hired out their spaces to office workers, leaving their own vehicles parked in Castlemona Avenue. Environmental services committee chairman Councillor Ritchie McNicholl cited parking and access problems for emergency vehicles in support of the Castlemona Avenue decision, adding: ‘We are damned if we do and damned if we don’t.’

Referring to the Marina Hotel, he said: ‘It’s been an eyesore for some time and this is a chance to bring it up to scratch. The promenade does have car parking problems, but not as bad as those on Castlemona Avenue, and we are taking a dilapidated property and making it better.’