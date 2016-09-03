Why I bought a horse tram, by the Health Minister

Health Minister Howard Quayle is the proud owner of an historic Douglas horse tram - and says he bid for it at auction to prevent Manx heritage leaving the island.

Six of the horse tramcars went under the hammer at Murray’s saleroom last Saturday, fetching a combined total of just over £9,000.

The stored collection of Horse Trams, some of which have recently been sold at auction Car no. 37, whcih was bought by Howard Quaykle MHK

They had been deemed surplus to requirements by Douglas Borough Council and had been in store, in need of restoration, at the Strathallen depot.

Mr Quayle bought bulkhead crossbench tram number 37 for £1,100, after bidding started at £800.

He said: ‘I didn’t know who was going to be buy them but I heard there was interest from people from off-island. I didn’t want to see the trams leaving the island. I think they are part of our heritage.

‘I’m passionate about our heritage and I don’t want our heritage going off island. I simply bid as a member of the public as I wanted at least one to stay on the island.’

Mr Quayle, who is seeking re-election to the Keys in September, insists his purchase had nothing to do with his election campaign - and he would rather have had no publicity. ‘I would have done the same thing if the auction had been five months later and I had lost my seat,’ he said.

He said he had chosen number 37 as it was in the best condition of the lots. ‘It was built in 1896 and so has been on the Isle of Man for 120 years,’ he said.

The Health Minister said his plan is to transport the old tramcar for storage undercover in a large shed at his Ballahowin Courtyard holiday cottage complex just outside St Mark’s.

It will then be restored to full working order and could see use again on the bay tramway should it be needed in the future.

He explained: ‘There are plenty of sheds used to store bits and bobs and would comfortably take the tram, I would like to retain a master joiner to hopefully restore it over the coming years. Who knows if we can get it up to a good enough standard it could be used again on the promenade.

‘I would happily loan it free of charge if they wanted to use it.’

Mr Quayle said he would make the tramcar available for viewing by the public.

Meantime, his first task is to transport number 37 from the Strathallen depot. ‘There are two ways - either winch it onto a low loader or lift it up onto a low bed vehicle,’ he said.

Of the other lots, toastrack tram number 39 was acquired by the Manx Electric Railway Society for £1,800

Winter saloon number 28 had a starting bid of £1,800 but was sold for £2,800. Bulkhead crossbenches numbers 33 and 34 went for £1,200 and £1,300 respectively. The final lot, tramcar number 40, was sold for £1,000.