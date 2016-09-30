Why I should be the chief minister

The three candidates for Chief Minister have written their manifestos.

Members of Tynwald are due to elect him or her on Tuesday.

Alfred Cannan

Mrs Beecroft and Mr Cannan have both ruled out having MLCs as ministers and department members.

Howard Quayle

Mr Quayle has ruled them out as ministers.

Currently MLCs who are department members get 30 per cent more in their pay packets.

The current Education and Children Minister is Tim Crookall MLC, who looks certain to lose his job.

In his review of Tynwald Lord Lisvane recommended that MLCs should not be department members.

Mrs Beecroft, the leader of the Liberal Vannin party and Douglas South MHK, has pledged to ‘revisit’ the university grants system.

Mr Cannan, MHK for Ayre and Michael, is calling for a price freeze on electricity tariffs and sewage charges pending a review of the Manx Utility Authority’s spending plans.

Mr Quayle, MHK for Middle, says he will immediately reverse the decision to withdraw free TV licences for the over-75s. The measure was included in the budget.

The Manx Independent is today giving its readers the chance to tell Tynwald who they’d like to see as Chief Minister in a cut-out-and-post poll.

There will also be an opportunity to see all three candidates speak at a hustings on Monday.

They will attend an event at the Manx Legion Club organised by the Positive Action Group.

PAG spokesman Roger Tomlinson said the group was breaking new ground twice – by organising the first-ever hustings for chief minister nominees and broadcasting it live on the internet.

The three candidates will have the opportunity to outline and explain their plans for the next five years.

PAG’s Choice for Chief Minister public meeting takes place on Monday evening, starting at 7.30pm. The event is free and open to everyone.