Why is so much good food just thrown away?

Photographs of food being thrown away from a Co-op in Ramsey have sparked outrage.

The photographs, which were taken at the Christian Street branch, were posted on social media site Facebook by a concerned Ramsey resident who said she was ‘utterly disgusted’ by what she had seen.

Some of the waste food dumped outside the Co-op in Ramsey

Eleanor Mary Bruce posted on Facebook: ‘I understand due to health and safety that food has to be disposed of, as it comes to its sell by date ,which by the way is a guideline, but surely this food could either be reduced to a realistic price or given away as a goodwill gesture to those in need.

‘We have a Wildlife Park and if it was sent out there at least it would serve a purpose.

‘I found it quite poignant when I was taking these pictures that there were small children making comments about how bad it was that this amount of food was getting thrown out regularly.

‘I really think you, as a company, need to find a better answer to this or take a leaf out of the French’s attitude where they are not allowed to throw food away. Plus, the food arriving in the store has a very short sell by date which doesn’t help as we live on an island.’

Some of the waste food dumped outside the Co-op in Ramsey

Isle of Man environmental charity Zero Waste Mann has also spoken out about the issue saying it will demand action on food waste.

In a statement the charity said: ‘We are aware of comments in social media about food being wasted at supermarkets on the island. Food waste is usually a hidden problem but when people see edible food being dumped in bins they start to take notice and ask questions.

‘Zero Waste Mann has always been concerned about food waste. Last year we organised a public meeting with Tristram Stuart, an international expert on food waste, so that the people of the Isle of Man could discuss the subject.

‘The figures were startling. He told us that households throw away 20 per cent of all the food that is purchased, usually because people have bought too much and it has gone past its best before date. A third of all the food produced in the world is wasted.

‘The food wasted in America would feed all the world’s hungry people. 10 per cent of all carbon dioxide emissions come from growing food that is never eaten.

‘Most of our food has been transported across the Irish Sea. It is too precious to waste.’

The charity, which is based at the Green Centre in Chester Street, Douglas, said people can avoid waste by buying just what they need and not creating waste.

‘When it comes to food waste at shops, restaurants and supermarkets we probably need regulations. In Scotland any company that produces more than 5kg of food waste is now required to present it separately for collection. In France they have introduced ‘doggie bags’ at restaurants and community cafés using spare food are common in other countries.’

Muriel Garland, chairman of Zero Waste Mann, said: ‘Sadly the latest Isle of Man government’s Waste Policy and Strategy 2012-2020 didn’t even mention food waste. We hope the new team under Mr Quayle will address this problem. Zero Waste Mann will soon be knocking on his door asking for a five year action plan on waste including all kinds of food waste’.

A Co-op spokesperson said the company is conducting trials in the South East of England and Yorkshire where it will donate food waste to local causes, including food banks, day centres and youth projects. If these schemes are successful, Co-Op will look at rolling this out across its 2,800 stores, including its stores in the Isle of Man.

The spokesperson said: ‘We are committed to reducing food waste and work hard to achieve the right balance between keeping our shelves fully stocked, while minimising food waste.

‘We often redistribute surplus fruit and vegetables to the local wildlife park and are in discussion with the Isle of Man food bank to identify ways to redistribute more food to local people.’

In addition, the company explained that all of its nine distribution centres supply a range of chilled food items such as yoghurt, meat, fruit, vegetables and ready meals to UK charity FareShare, donating a million meals each year by ensuring that food within its use by date is redistributed.

In the Isle of Man, the Department of Infrastructure’s (DOI) goal is to work ‘Towards Zero Waste’, as part of Waste Policy and Strategy 2012-2020.

By 2022 it hopes to increase recycling levels from the current 50 per cent to 70 per cent and decrease levels of landfill from 25 per cent to 5 per cent.

The DOI said it has been working with local authorities, industry and environmental groups to develop a clear focus and direction for waste management, and continues to promote a ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ policy to manage the island’s waste responsibly, sustainably and cost effectively.

The Department of Infrastructure/Local Authority Waste Working Group, which was established in 2015, has recently written to island supermarkets and food retailers to explore the potential to work together to reduce food waste.

Households have also been encouraged to play their part by considering their purchasing habits and ‘fridge management’ to reduce the amount of food that is thrown away.

A waste audit carried out in 2006-2007 showed that food waste accounted for 25 per cent of the contents of the average household bin in the Isle of Man.