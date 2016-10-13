Why throw out good food?

Why do some food shops throw out perfectly good food?

It’s a question prompted by some photos taken this week outside a supermarket.

Today’s Manx Independent has more.

Also this week, the family of Finley Hesketh take heart from a possible review of the drug they’ve been denied in the Isle of Man.

The Steam Packet freeze fares for foot passengers.

Isle of Man Newspapers has been denied government information on a number of Freedom of Information requests. We list them.

We meet one woman who’s rescued several cats from the car park at Tesco.

The Department of Infrastructure responds to criticism over the new bridge in Old Laxey.

A drunk driver appears in court after her car lands on its roof on Douglas Promenade.

A teenager is accused of rape.

The police go high-tech in the war on crime.

Bernard Moffatt gives his views on the new government and it’s not all doom and gloom

The results from conker championship.

Your leisure and entertainment pull-out, Island Life.

Seven-day television guide.

Twelve pages of sport.

Your letters.

And much more.

The Manx Independent is on sale now in more than 90 shops across the island.