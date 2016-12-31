Wildlife trust wants people to help it design a maze

Over the past few months the Manx Wildlife Trust has been working in Claughbane Plantation, above the Elfin Glen hairpin near Ramsey, to create a play fort for children.

Now the trust wants to build a wild maze next to it.

It has felled an area of plantation of conifers to create a half acre clearing in the forest to make the maze and now organisers need help to design it.

A spokesman said: ‘The only way to design the maze will be to lay it out on site. The Manx Wildlife Trust is inviting families out on the New Year’s Bank Holiday (Monday) to help.

‘All people will need to bring is wellies, a bag of flour and imagination.

‘Meet at the hairpin at 10am or join us later.’

The trust will put up signs from the hairpin to the fort.

Once the maze is designed the trust will get working throughout January to build all the paths that have been laid out.

Organisers will invite families back again on February 12 to then plant hundreds of young hazel trees that will make the maze hedges and attract wildlife.

It will also plant wildflowers like primroses and cow parsley along the path edges.

Andree Dubbeldam from the Manx Wildlife Trust said: ‘The maze and play fort should last for generations and will be as popular with woodland wildlife as it will be with children and the young at heart.’

The trust thanked Tesco’s ‘Bags of Help’ for funding the work and contractors Manx Marvel Gardens.