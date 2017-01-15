Winter’s a hard time for pets

Winter, more than any other season, brings its own challenges and potential hazards to our pets.

Older animals, especially if they are arthritic, really feel the cold and the damp and can be noticeably stiff.

If your pet is already on medication then you may wish to speak to your vet about altering their doses to make them more comfortable.

If they are not on any treatment then this is often the time of year they need to start.

When you are out and about on freezing days and evenings, watch out for the grit that has been sprayed because it can cause nasty sores in your dog’s paws. Snow can also be a problem, much as many dogs love to play in it, because tiny lumps of ice can develop quite quickly in their paws, in between the pads.

Keep a look out for signs of discomfort, and give your dog’s feet a good wash after walks.

Also, don’t forget about smaller pets who live outdoors.

Make sure rabbits and guinea pigs have well insulated hutches, or bring them in to a garage (but please make sure that it is free from engine fumes) or a garden shed.

Remember they still need to have a large enclosure to run in, even if they are indoors. If your pet’s hutch is suitably insulated and left outside, make sure it has plenty of bedding in it and check water bowls twice a day to ensure they haven’t frozen over.

The cats at Ard Jerkyll have individual heaters in their pens, which means that on particularly cold days they may prefer to stay warm in their beds and be reluctant to come to their pen door and greet visitors and potential adopters.

Even the well socialised cats may be a little reticent, and whilst we have plenty of these please spare a thought for the shy cats.

Pumpkin and Parsnip came to us as scared kittens from Glen Mona in December and whereas Pumpkin, a ginger female, is starting to show signs of enjoying human contact (albeit on her terms!)

Parsnip, a black and white female, is more cautious.

They will need a patient owner who will give them the time and space to adjust to home living.

We’re confident that they will make fantastic pets in just a matter of weeks.

The dogs in our rescue and boarding kennels enjoy underfloor heating in their pens and so even the coldest of days doesn’t affect them adversely.

Not even Candy, who is 13 years young, is feeling the cold.

She is a West Highland terrier cross and came to us between Christmas and New Year because her elderly owner, who had Candy from when she was a puppy, has gone into hospital and will not be able to care for in the future.

Candy is coping well in the kennels, and she enjoys gentle walks and helping out with daily life – including taking delivery of dog food!

Her sweet nature will make her the perfect pet for new owners who can offer her a comfortable retirement home.

If you have arranged your holidays for 2017 please don’t leave it too late to book your dogs in for boarding.

We are already starting to fill up during the peak holiday periods, with regular boarding guests coming back year after year.

Our doggy boarders enjoy snug indoor pens adjacent to their own large runs, and they are taken on walks and given the freedom to run around the exercise fields several times a day.

Our experienced staff team are able to cope with the most nervous or temperamental of dogs, and those that have health issues needing regular medication and special diets.

If required the staff team are also able to provide updates on your canine companion’s stay with us via Facebook, text or over the phone.

The boarding kennels provide much needed income for the society and enable us to provide such comfortable and well heated accommodation for all our animals.

It costs approximately £1,700 per day to run Ard Jerkyll and we need the ongoing support of the Manx public more than ever as electric, gas and oil prices increase.