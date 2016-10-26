Witness appeal after dog attacks sheep

Police are appealing for witnesses after a dog attacked a farmer’s sheep in the Archallagan area.

The incident took place yesterday (October 25) and officers from the Western Neighbourhood Policing Team are appealing for witnesses and the owner of the dog to come forward as they believe the owner would know their dog had been involved.

One of the farmer’s family members took to social media site Facebook to plead with dog owners to keep their pets under control following the attack.

Anybody with information should contact Peel police station on 842208 or email PC Adam Tomlinson at adam.tomlinson2@gov.im