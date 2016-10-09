Witnesses sought following serious two vehicle crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a crash at the 11th Milestone in Cronk-y-Voddy.

The two vehicle collision, which involved a silver Ford Escort and a silver VW Polo, happened today (Sunday) at around 3pm.

Photo from Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service Facebook page

Officers have described the crash as ‘serious’.

Fire crews from Kirk Michael and Peel were both attendance and hydraulic cutting equipment had to used.

Two people were sent to Noble’s Hospital.

The crash caused the road from Barregarrow Crossroads to Cronk-y-Voddy to close.

If you have any information contact Peel police station on 842208 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.