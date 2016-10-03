Witnesses wanted after lunchtime ‘assault’

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a 63-year-old man suffered a number of minor injuries during an incident in the middle of Ramsey at lunchtime today (Monday).

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Police say the incident took place at around 1.30pm in Tower Street Ramsey, near to its junction with Water Street.

It’s understood a number of people crossing the nearby junction of Parliament Street with Tower Street stopped and saw what happened.

Inspector Andy Kemp said: ‘We are appealing to those people or anyone else who was in the area and who saw this incident to get in touch with the Police, so that we can fully establish what has happened.’

Call police headquarters on 631212.