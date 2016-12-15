Wizard of Oz panto to begin Christmas run

A childhood classic film is to be re-imagined as a thrilling family play next week, when the Gaiety Theatre opens its traditional end of year pantomime.

The Wizard Of Oz may not be one of the more usual subjects to undergo the slapstick treatment afforded to most Pantomimes, but with enough catchy songs, glorious dance routines and exciting action sequences to fill most stages, it is sure to go down a storm over Christmas.

We will join Dorothy as she and Toto find themselves hurled over the rainbow, from Kansas and into the fabulous Land of Oz, After she find herself surrounded by a population of tiny Munchkins, she’s helped on her journey by a colourful cast of characters, including the familiar trio of the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion, recast as a lioness in this show.

Together they will sing and dance their way along the yellow brick road to visit the powerful Wizard, who she hopes can send her on her way back home.

However, she faces the gravest of dangers when she comes face to face with the Wicked Witch of the East and her army of terrifying flying monkeys, who are desperate to catch Dorothy and her friends.

The main character, Dorothy, will be played by two actors, Alexandra Slater and Dandi Dancox. The Scarecrow will be played by Jack Divers, the Tin Man by David Lyons and the Lioness will be played by Beth Thomas. Gary Chatel will play the Wizard, and an unrecognizable David Dawson, who is also the show’s director, will be transformed into the Wicked Witch.

With a chorus of instantly familiar songs with infectious sing-a-long choruses, such as ‘Follow the Yellow Brick Road’, ‘We’re Off To See The Wizard’ and ‘If I Only Had Brain’, the show is guaranteed to be a huge hit with the family.

The show is being produced by JT Productions, and James Turpin, who is the force behind the show, is confident the Wizard Of Oz will be a big hit.

‘It’s going to be such a great show,’ he said, ‘It’s is such a huge production and such a large cast, it’s one you shouldn’t miss.’

‘We’re sticking to the main story but it has been adapted for a panto. We’ve got all the great storylines of the Wizard Of Oz, and we still have all the same characters.

The huge undertaking will see a huge cast of children and adults perform in the show, from their opening night otomorrow (Friday), all the way to their closing show on New Year’s Eve. Including matinees that makes a gruelling run of 21 shows.

‘We’ve got a cast of 60 young performers, who are split into two teams, as it would be too hard for the kids to do back-to-back shows,’ he said. ‘We’ve called the teams “Emerald” and “Ruby”, There’s also a core cast of 10 principals, and they’ll be doing every show.’

‘We have bought over a flying system, so we will have the monkeys flying around the stage,’ said James. ‘We’ll have loads of special effects and lighting and the sounds, the set have come from UK productions. It’s a big mammoth task to put on a this production of this size.’

Tickets are available from the Villa Gaiety box office, priced from £10.