Woman, 24, admits handling stolen goods

A Douglas woman has admitted handling stolen goods after items valued at over £3,000 were taken mainly from toyshops around the Isle of Man.

For the prosecution, Michael Jelski said 24-year-old Charlotte Lee Hughes was involved in the selling of goods by her partner to a buyer on at least one occasion.

Mr Jelski said Hughes’ ex-partner had taken a variety of mainly expensive toys from shops around the island, including JAC, Tesco, TKMaxx, Wilkinsons and Tynwald Mills.

The known value of items taken was more than £3,600 and there were also around 150 items still unaccounted for. He said 396 items were found in the flat the couple shared on Crosby Terrace in Douglas.

Mr Jelski said the items were sold using local media web sites and were then delivered in black bin bags to the recipients in exchange for cash on the doorstep.

But he said staff at the Never Never Land toyshop at Tynwald Mills noticed items had gone missing. They later (last November) noted items similar to the ones missing being sold on a local web site. Some of the items pictured still bore the shop’s own price labels. He said their suspicions were confirmed when they viewed CCTV footage. He told the court new toys were found at the address the couple had shared, stored in cupboards, wardrobes and under the bed.

At police interview Hughes said she did not know the items were stolen, adding they were bought legitimately. She said she had helped to wrap items brought to the flat by her partner and had opted to turn a blind eye.

For the defence, Roger Kane said his client had not been involved in the actual theft of the items but had opted to turn a blind eye to what appeared to be going on.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said the case should be adjourned while a formal basis of plea was agreed between the parties, as it was important to establish the precise extent of the defendant’s involvement before she could pass sentence. She told the court if necessary a date would be set for a Newton hearing. In the meantime, Hughes was bailed to reappear before the court on Tuesday, September 20.

