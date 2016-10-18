Woman, 66, dies after being hit by van

An Onchan woman aged 66 died after being hit by a van this morning (Tuesday).

The incident happened at around 9.50am in Royal Avenue, Onchan, and resulted in the pedestrian dying at the scene.

The scene in Onchan this morning (Tim Norton)

The driver of a white van is helping police with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Mark Newey said: ‘A number of vehicles are known to have been in the vicinity of the collision and I would ask those drivers to contact the police if they saw the collision or the moments immediately prior to the collision.

‘Officers from the Central Neighbourhood Police team, other emergency services and roads Policing officers conducted enquires necessitating the closure of the junction for several hours.

‘I am grateful to the public for the consideration they showed during this disruption.

‘At this time, no other persons/vehicles are being sought.

‘My thoughts are with the family at this tragic time.’

Contact police headquarters on 631212.