Woman admits pulling former friend’s hair in nightclub assault

A 27-year-old Onchan woman has pleaded guilty to a nightclub assault.

Leonie Michaela Roberts, of Sandringham Drive, will be sentenced on February 24 after the preparation of a probation report.

An original charge of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) was withdrawn and replaced with one of common assault.

The court heard how, on August 21, Roberts was in the Courthouse bar in Athol Street in Douglas.

Roberts was said to have been verbally abusive to a woman in the bar, who was a former friend.

During an argument Roberts admitted pushing the woman, pulling her hair and dragging her across the room.

It was also alleged by the prosecution that Roberts had grabbed the woman by the throat, but this was denied by Roberts.

The woman was taken to Noble’s Hospital and treated for a five millimetre laceration to her left eyebrow.

Defending Roberts in court, her advocate Roger Kane handed in a basis of plea on behalf of his client.

The document accepted the prosecution’s version of events, except for the alleged grabbing of the victim’s throat, which was denied.

The prosecution refused to accept the basis of plea but Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that the dispute over the version of events would not make any material difference to her sentencing.

The case was adjourned until February 14, to allow time for the preparation of a probation report before sentencing.

Bail was granted in the sum of £500.