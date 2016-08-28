Woman admits spree of thefts

A 45-year-old Douglas woman has been convicted of five theft charges after a shoplifting spree.

Denise Waterson, of Mona Street, will be sentenced on September 20 after the preparation of a probation report.

Prosecutor Michael Jelski told the court how, on July 3 at 1.48pm, Waterson entered the Strand Shopping Centre from Market Street.

She went into Peacocks clothes shop and the Card Factory before leaving at 2.01pm and going along Strand Street to Marks and Spencer.

The court heard that Waterson is banned from Marks and Spencer due to a previous incident.

She was seen in the shop by an off-duty member of staff who recognised her.

Waterson was said to be carrying three bags but when she left Marks and Spencer she was only carrying two bags.

A review of CCTV footage showed Waterson drop one of the bags and leave it next to a clothes rack before leaving.

She was challenged by security staff but continued to walk along Regent Street and then the promenade with the staff continuing to talk to her.

Police arrived and her bags were searched. Items were found from Marks and Spencer, ShoeZone, the Card Factory and Peacocks.

All were confirmed by the shop managers as stolen.

The stolen items total value were, £131 worth of clothes from Marks and Spencer, £73.93 worth of shoes from ShoeZone, clothing from Peacocks worth £40, and Card Factory goods worth £6.34. The total value of the goods was £251.27.

When charged Waterson replied: ‘Joke’.

In a second incident on August 4 Waterson went into the Manx Co-op in Duke Street and picked up a ‘bag for life’ and started placing food in it.

She bought a £5 pre-paid electricity card but did not pay for the food in the bag before leaving. As she was leaving she picked up a packet of toilet rolls which she also didn’t pay for.

CCTV footage again confirmed the theft but Waterson told police she could not remember anything about it.

The prosecutor submitted that he felt the case was suitable to remain in summary court.

The court heard that the second offence had been committed while Waterson was on police bail for the first offence.

Defence advocate Paul Glover agreed that the case was suitable for summary court and asked for the adjournment to allow time for the preparation of a probation report.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes recorded convictions and accepted jurisdiction for sentencing.

No bail application was made and Waterson was remanded in custody until her sentencing date.

