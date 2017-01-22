Woman convicted for part in Facebook stolen good scam

A Douglas woman has been sentenced to 180 hours community service for her part in a scam selling stolen goods on Facebook.

Charlotte Lee Hughes, of Belmont Terrace, pleaded guilty to a handling stolen goods charge and was given 12 months to perform the 180 hours.

We previously reported how her then partner, 34-year-old Mark Hughes, was jailed for 12 months in October after an ‘Aladdin’s Cave’ of 396 stolen items was found at the couple’s Douglas flat in Crosby Terrace where they lived at the time.

Between October 1, 2015 and December 5, 2015, he travelled around the island stealing from a number of shops, including clothing store Peacocks, Tescos, TK Maxx and JAC Stores in Douglas, Mantons Cards in Port Erin and NeverNeverLand toy shop at Tynwald Mills.

Hughes then advertised the goods for sale on Facebook’s ‘Buy and Sell’ page as well as other social media sites and would personally deliver the goods to unsuspecting buyers in bin bags.

In court on Tuesday, prosecutor Hazel Carroon told the court how Charlotte Hughes, who is 25, had been living in a two bedroom flat in Crosby Terrace with Mark Hughes.

She admitted that, on at least one occasion she went with him when he delivered stolen goods to a buyer.

The thefts came to light when a member of staff from NeverNeverLand saw a large number of items missing from the shop up for sale on the Facebook ‘Buy and Sell’ page with their sale tags still attached showing their retail price.

CCTV footage was said to have showed Mark Hughes leaving the shop with a number of items without paying then returning to take even more items.

At their Crosby Terrace home stolen items were found hidden in cupboards, cabinets and under beds.

Charlotte Hughes initially denied knowing the items were stolen but then admitted that she had ‘turned a blind eye’ to where the items had come from and had elected not to report the matter to the authorities.

Defending her in court advocate Roger Kane said: ‘As more and more items appeared it resulted in her confronting him in the week prior to his arrest.

‘She accepts she accompanied him on one occasion he delivered goods but she was not involved in any thefts or sales advertising.

‘She wasn’t the brains behind the operation. It was not pre-meditated. She was put in a very difficult position. There was an element of naivety.

‘Mr Hughes has been released now and he is living in the UK.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘While you weren’t a main player, you were a participant.’