Woman crashed while drink-driving

A 25-year-old woman from Ramsey has been fined £1,200 after admitting to drink-driving.

Nicole Jade McMullan, of Marine Gardens, admitted the charge and was also banned from driving for three years.

The court heard how, on Christmas Eve, at 3.39am, police were called to an accident in Ramsey Road in Laxey.

When police arrived they found the road blocked by a car which had crashed into two parked cars, which were unattended.

McMullan was still in the driving seat of the car, with a passenger beside her. She was said to be slurring her words and failed a roadside breathalyser test.

She was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.

A breath test recorded 91 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres – the legal limit is 35.

In a police interview McMullan made a full admission to drink-driving and crashing the car.

A letter from McMullan was handed in to the court in which she expressed her remorse.

Defending her in court advocate Peter Russell said: ‘This is not going to be a lady who is going to be a coming before the court again.

‘She has a small business as a cleaner which will now be severely curtailed by her disqualification.

‘She admitted in interview what she had done and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

‘She has done everything right since committing the offence.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes gave McMullan credit for her guilty plea, and said: ‘I accept your remorse is genuine. Nonetheless this is very serious, you have risked losing your livelihood.’

McMullan was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs. There are 72 days in default of payment.