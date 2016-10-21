Woman cut out of her car

Emergency services had to help a motorist out of her car after a crash last night.

It happened on the Switchback Road near Peel at about 10.20pm.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were sent to the scene.

Fire crews stabilised the two cars while ambulance crews assessed the vehicles’ drivers.

One driver had minor cuts and abrasions and she was able to get out of her vehicle. She was taken to hospital for a check-up.

The other driver, although not physically trapped, was unable to get out of her car due to back pain and the damage sustained by her vehicle, which caused access problems.

Fire crews removed the side and roof of the car and part of a tree which the car had come to rest against and which was impeding access.

Paramedics gave her first aid and then, with the firefighters, secured her onto a long board, which then allowed her to be taken out of the car.

The latest condition of the casualties is not known at this time.