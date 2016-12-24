Woman launched bottle attack in pub

A 20-year-old woman admitted a common assault charge when she appeared in Deputy High Bailiff court this week.

Leah Isobell Skillen Cain, of Alder Road in Douglas, admitted the offence and will be sentenced on Tuesday, January 31, at 10am.

Cain had originally pleaded not guilty to the charge in a court appearance on Tuesday, October 25.

She was 19 years old at the time of that court appearance.

Prosecutor Hazel Carroon told the court how, on Sunday, June 26, Cain had been out drinking in Douglas.

Two other women who also out said that they went to the Courthouse bar in Athol Street in Douglas at 11.40am.

An hour later, at 12.40am, one of the women told police that she was confronted by Cain on the dancefloor and struck in the face with a bottle. The victim said that they left the Courthouse after the incident.

Cain was later identified and arrested.

She was interviewed by police and told them that she could remember arguing with a woman.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes asked if the bottle had caused any injuries but prosecutor Hazel Carroon said that no treatment had been required by the victim.

Defending Cain in court, her advocate said that the facts were accepted as presented by the prosecutor.

The Deputy High Bailiff said that convictions been recorded and adjourned the case to allow time for the preparation of a probation report.

Mrs Hughes said that the report should consider all options, including a custodial sentence.

Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Cain lives at her home address, attends probation meetings when instructed to do so and does not leave the island without prior permission.