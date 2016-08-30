Woman’s £1,188 shoplifting spree

A 25-year-old Castletown woman has been convicted of stealing from Boots the chemist three times in six days.

Kayleigh Joanne Jones, of Springfield Terrace, stole items worth £1,188 and will be sentenced on October 4.

The court heard how, on July 10 at 1.45pm, Jones went upstairs into Boots in Strand Street and put 13 items of make-up related products into a bag and left the shop.

On July 13 at 1.30pm Jones again entered the store, going upstairs to the make-up department and put six items in a bag before leaving.

She returned yet again on July 15 and this time went upstairs and put 16 items of make-up in a bag.

On this third occasion she was stopped by security as she tried to leave the shop.

CCTV footage was reviewed which identified Jones taking the items on the first two occasions.

She was interviewed by police and admitted all three offences, saying she knew what she was doing was wrong and was glad she had been caught.

All the items were subsequently recovered.

Defending Jones in court advocate Jim Travers asked for an adjournment to allow time for the preparation of a probation report.

Mr Travers said: ‘There are some background issues we won’t go into yet.

‘It is a shoplifting spree but recent years have been relatively offence free.’

It was agreed that the case was suitable to stay in summary court. Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Jones reside at her home address, attend probation meetings and co-operate with probation services, and not leave the island without prior permission from the court.

