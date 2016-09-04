Woman smashed crockery in a row at her mother’s house

A 41-year-old woman from Castletown has pleaded guilty in court to a provoking behaviour charge.

Rachel Louise Traynor, of Malew Street, admitted the offence after smashing crockery at her mother’s house during a row.

The court heard how, on Sunday (August 28), police were called to Westhill Avenue in Castletown after reports of a disturbance.

It was said that Traynor had entered her mother’s house after a row and thrown items around the kitchen smashing crockery.

Her mother had left the house after seeing Traynor coming and a neighbour reported seeing Traynor leaving the property after the incident, ‘staggering’ to her own address.

She told police she had been drinking constantly since August 26 and couldn’t remember the incident.

But when quizzed about it she said those were likely to have been her actions.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes adjourned the case to allow time for the preparation of a probation report before sentencing.

Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Traynor reside at her home address, attend probation meetings and not leave the island without court permission.

