Woman stole from six shops in spree

A shoplifter from Onchan has been convicted of stealing £445-worth of goods from six different shops.

Leanne Sutton, of Mountfield Road, pleaded guilty to eight counts of theft with a ninth charge being withdrawn and will be sentenced on January 3.

The court heard how 35-year-old Sutton’s spree in Douglas included thefts from Claire’s Accessories, JAC Stores, Peacocks, Dealz and Clinton’s Cards, all on the same day.

Prosecutor Hazel Carroon told the court how, on November 2, security staff at Marks and Spencer were informed about a woman who had left the store with two drones without paying for them. CCTV footage was viewed, showing Sutton stealing the drones.

The next day police were on patrol making enquiries about the incident when they were told that Sutton had gone into Dealz in Strand Street.

When officers arrived at the shop, Sutton was just leaving with a large number of shopping bags.

She was stopped and got upset, immediately confessing, saying: ‘Yes all the stuff I have with me is stolen today. Yesterday I stole two drones too.’

Sutton had a large Iceland bag containing a number of items as well as a mini-incinerator also containing several items.

Among Sutton’s haul was lip gloss and eye masks from Claire’s Accessories worth £39.50, a mini-incinerator, tea caddy, and sugar caddy from JAC Stores worth £44.96, trainers and vests worth £34 from Peacocks, batteries and electrical accessories from Dealz worth £12, an Olaf Tsum Tsum toy from Clinton’s Cards worth £12, and candles, shoes, leggings, bras, T-shirts and tracksuit bottoms from Marks and Spencer worth £309.

When interviewed by police Sutton handed in a prepared statement via her advocate. In it, she admitted that she has stolen all the items but said she had been put under pressure by someone and had feared for her safety if she did not do it. She would not say when or where she had stolen the items from.

A later search of Sutton’s home uncovered the two drones, said to have a total value of £79.

In total the number of stolen items recovered was 49, valued at £445.95.

Ms Carroon said that all the items had been recovered with their tags still on so no compensation would be claimed.

Defence advocate Kate Alexander asked for an adjournment to allow time for the preparation of a probation report, with input from both the Drug and Alcohol Team and Mental Health Services.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ruled that the case was suitable to remain in summary court.

Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition not to leave the island.