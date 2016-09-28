Woman threatened to infect police with HIV

A reveller who lost the plot and ended up fighting with police outside a Dougas bar has been jailed by the Deputy High Bailiff.

Donna Louise Hardinge of Berry Woods Grove in Douglas, had, by her own admission, drunk eight brandy and cokes before ending up in a disagreement that culminated in her fighting, kicking, screaming foul language, spitting at police and threatening to stab them with an infected needle as she was bundled into the back of a black maria.

For the prosecution, James Robinson said police arrived at Bordellos soon after 1am to find the 43-year-old standing outside having been refused readmission to the bar by the bouncers.

She told them she had gone outside after a row with her partner.

But when they arrested her for being drunk and disorderly, the situation erupted into a full-scale fracas as she started screaming, swearing and threatening not only to attack police but also their families.

At one point she yelled at them: ‘I have HIV and I’m going to stab the needle in you.’

A torrent of abuse about HIV then followed before she spat over police as they attempted to arrest her.

Later, at the police station, she told them: ‘They were rude. She pushed me to the ground and hurt me.’

But the court heard the matter should be viewed against a background of problems troubling the defendant.

She was suffering post traumatic stress and undergoing counselling after an assault on her.

In addition, she was on medication at the time and she thought she had spotted her attacker in Bordellos.

She admitted assaulting the police.

Defending Hardinge, Darren Taubitz told the court she had been out for a friend’s leaving drinks when the incident happened on April 4.

‘She was extremely upset and the alcohol did not assist her thought process,’ Mr Taubitz said.

‘She was in a state of heightened emotion,’ he said, adding the defendant had not been out to a pub since she was attacked two Christmases ago.

Sentencing her, Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes noted the defendant did not have HIV and did not know why she had made the claim.

She noted at best the defendant had ‘selective recollection’ of the events and had chosen to drink despite being on medication.

She was sentenced to 12 weeks’ custody and a six month ban from licensed premises.