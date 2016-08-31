Women and children will cycle to raise money for good causes

Women and children over 11 are being invited to a cycling event to raise money for Hospice Isle of Man and the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group on Saturday.

It takes place from 11am to 7pm at Archallagan Plantation, The aim of the challenge is to try to cycle as many of the 2.7 mile laps as possible.

It has been organised by sisters Serena Wood and Melanie Dowling. Pictured: Mary Doyle and Sharon Connor from Hospice with Melanie, Serena Wood with her daughter, Olivia, and Karen Wagstaffe from the cancer support group.