Women: Will you shave your head to star in film and raise money for charity?

Ex-Isle Film Agency is seeking women who are willing to shave their heads for a feature film being shot on the Isle of Man from the beginning of December.

Director of ‘A United Kingdom’ and ‘Belle’, Amma Asante, has chosen the Isle of Man to film a love story, ‘Where Hands Touch’ set in the Second World War.

Each woman who takes part in the head shaving role will receive a one-off payment of £200 in addition to the standard daily rate.

The production will also donate £100 to Manx Breast Cancer Support Group for each lady who takes part.

Carole Male from Manx Breast Cancer Support Group said: ‘We are delighted that the film production has offered to donate so generously to our charity.

‘We are really grateful to all of the ladies who have put themselves forward so far, and we hope to sign up more. It’s a big ask for anyone to shave their head, but the donations really will mean a lot to this very special charity.’

If you are interested, register at www.ex-isle.com, visit the Ex-Isle facebook page or attend the additional casting day on Saturday (November 26) at Loch Promenade Church in Douglas between 1pm and 6pm.