‘Wonderful’ doctor is praised by mother

Rushen Primary School has held a day to raise awareness about a muscle-wasting disease.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) is a neurological deteriorating muscular weakness disease with no treatment or cure.

It is named after the three scientists who discovered and researched it and is also known as Hereditary Motor and Sensory Neuropathy (HMSN).

Pupils were all asked to wear something blue on Friday as that is the colour of the charity’s support ribbon.

Roseanna Brewis and her children, Liam, aged seven, and Olivia, aged five, who both attend Rushen Primary School, all suffer from CMT.

Roseanna said: ‘CMT mainly affects the hands and feet. It affects people with the disease very differently and has many other symptoms and problems it causes.

‘Most people go undiagnosed, who are then just called clumsy or lazy. Symptoms include hand and foot deformities, hip dysplacia, scoliosis, chronic fatigue, limited sensation and movement in the hands and feet, pain and muscle spasms, and constant falling.

‘The loss of hand and feet sensation gets worse over time, I can’t open things like drink lids or jar lids, and Liam especially struggles with writing.

‘We have a tremor in our hands, and one of the biggest problems with the lack of strength and sensation is that I can suddenly just drop cups of tea. I have burn marks up my arm from draining pasta and my ankle suddenly gave way which caused me to fall towards the sink and burn my arm on the pot.’

Roseanna moved to the island in 2013 from New Zealand and her mother has also been diagnosed with the disease.

Roseanna said that Liam was only diagnosed with CMT after they came to the island.

She said: ‘Liam was seen by Dr Van Der Merwe and he listened to every concern I had and made every effort possible to find out what was wrong. I am so thankful that the island has such a wonderful doctor that actually listened and took notice of my concerns because we finally have a name to it all.’

Liam now has to use a wheelchair for anything requiring distance but Roseanna says that the school have been incredibly supportive with exercises and equipment.

She added: ‘His body is in general weak and in July last year he spent eight days in the special care unit with life threatening asthma which he struggled to recover from as his body had become so weak that doctors were close to putting him on life support.’

Read more about CMT at cmt.org.uk