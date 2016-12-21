Work-shy Keys candidate spread false rumours

A general election candidate who was sacked from her job at Noble’s Hospital has lost her claim for unfair dismissal.

Michelle Inglis, who came last out of six candidates in Douglas Central and polled just 95 votes, made headlines in January when she claimed she was being sacked from the pathology lab for having cancer.

Michelle Inglis, involved in a work dispute with the IOM Government

But an employment tribunal found this was a ‘gross distortion’ of what Ms Inglis must have known was the truth – that, while she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer 12 months earlier, this had never played any part in events prompting her suspension and dismissal.

‘Her ill-judged, unwarranted and inflammatory comments to the media had falsely brought the hospital into serious disrepute,’ it concluded.

And, in a blistering verdict, the tribunal panel found she had made a series of false allegations about her colleagues including unfounded claims of bullying, intimidation and sexual harassment.

‘It seemed likely that the claimant further exacerbated dislike of her and wariness of being involved with her for fear of allegations being made by her – spreading rumours about others that were untrue,’ the tribunal ruling states.

Flashback: Michelle Inglis's claims were reported in the Examiner in January

It also found she had a reputation of being a work-shy time waster who would surf the web, send endless emails and chat to her partner, who also worked in the hospital chemistry department, instead of doing what she was paid to do.

Ms Inglis had been employed as a grade 1 biomedical scientist at Noble’s since 2013 until she was dismissed in January 2016 with three months’ notice for an irretrievable breakdown in the working relationship between herself and her colleagues. She appealed but her appeal was dismissed in May.

In her claim for unfair dismissal, she contended that there was a deliberate policy of burying evidence of errors in the department.

But the tribunal was not persuaded that problems were deliberately concealed, delayed or manipulated. Mistakes, once identified, were handled with seriousness and due procedures were followed.

Ms Inglis claimed her line manager had ‘pulled numbers from thin air’, putting patients’ lives at serious risk. But the tribunal had the evidence of hundreds of pages of emails and reports showing a deep-seated animosity on the part of the claimant for her line manager.

‘She took any opportunity that she could to criticise him and she wanted him dismissed,’ it noted.

The tribunal found there was a history of grievances, issues and allegations levied by the claimant or actions which caused or created resentment in the team. She accused one colleague of being a sexual predator, another of being worse for drink and incompetent and a third of smoking and smelling of faeces. Ms Inglis also claimed an interview process had been rigged against her.

There was no evidence to substantiate these allegations with the tribunal ‘roundly rejecting’ the suggestion that a colleague was a sexual predator and describing the claim of interview-fixing as misconceived and causing ‘lingering resentment and ill-feeling’.

Similarly, the tribunal had no evidence about a culture of bullying against the claimant or of any of the multiple grievances made by her being upheld.

The tribunal found her conduct to be unprofessional and potentially harmful to patient safety.

It said: ‘Given the long history of problems that Ms Inglis had created and the hospital investigations undertaken at considerable public expense even before this long hearing at the tribunal, it was evident that the claimant was blind to her imperfections and seemingly too often in denial concerning problems that she had created, some of them deliberately.’