Work to improve road is postponed until the new year after complaints

Work to reconstruct the highway and install new water and drainage systems at Lezayre Road in Ramsey has been postponed until next year.

The decision was taken following a meeting on Wednesday between the Department of Infrastructure and a number of interested parites.

Work started on Monday. In response to local requests to keep the road open, the department had tried to work with traffic lights in operation.

However, it quickly became apparent that there was insufficient space to operate the site and maintain public safety.

Wednesday’s meeting brought together local representatives including the town’s two MHKs, Ramsey Commissioners, the schools, the police, the Chamber of Commerce and the business community.

The meeting agreed that the work could not take place without the road being closed for a period of time. It was also accepted that a compromise would be required and that all parties would work to help the department prepare its plans for the future road closure.

Jim Davidson, project co-ordinator at the Department of Infrastructure, said: ‘The department was asked to try to keep the road open while the work at Lezayre Road was carried out, but it soon became clear that this was not safe. public safety is of paramount importance.

‘The meeting was very positive and there was a shared sense that all parties needed to work together over the coming months to mitigate the effects of the road closure when it comes. A working group will be set up to help review and refine the department’s closure plans, as everyone accepts there is no easy solution to this matter.’

The news comes after a delay to major roadworks in Foxdale was announced.