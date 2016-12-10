Works to end flooding misery

Engineering works that aim to end flooding misery for homeowners in Onchan could begin early in the new year.

Homes in Laurel Avenue, Ashley Park, Kaighin’s Lane and Hackett Close had endured periodic flooding in recent years, and during heavy rainfall some properties have even had raw sewage overflowing into their back gardens.

Another view of the flooding in Laurel Avenue in 2011

We reported on the scale of the problems back in September 2012 when it was hoped a solution would soon be found.

But more than four years on, new Manx Utilities chairman Dr Alex Allinson outlined in the House of Keys this week the steps being proposed to tackle the problem.

Replying to a question from Onchan MHK Rob Callister, he said: ‘This issue has affected families in his constituency for several years.

‘The flooding periodically experienced in the Laurel Avenue, Ashley Park, Kaighin’s Lane and Hackett Close areas has been extensively investigated by Manx Utilities in order that the flooding mechanisms could be understood and cost-effective solutions identified.’

We reported back in September 2012 about hopes to end a decade of flooding misery

He said CCTV camera surveys and dye tracing of the surface water and highway drainage systems have taken place, together with hydraulic computer modelling of the foul sewage system to find the cause of the problem.

Dr Allinson said it had been shown that a combination of undersized highway drainage systems and overland surface water run-off from the steep hardstanding areas is affecting the rear gardens of a number of properties in Ashley Park and Hackett Close.

‘During some periods of heavy rainfall these overland flows are also entering the foul sewers, causing them to overload in the downstream catchment,’ he said.

Dr Allinson said Manx Utilities had recently met the Department of Infrastructure and Onchan Commissioners where it was agreed that a number of small-scale improvements would be made to reduce overland surface water run-off and divert the floodwater into existing drainage systems in order to protect the properties.

Manx Utilities has also come up with a design to reduce the impact of flooding at the bottom of Laurel Avenue, which the DoI is currently reviewing and has agreed to lead the construction.

This includes new soakaways located in Ashley Hill School’s playing field, and may require the appointment of a specialist off-island contractor to carry out the necessary directional drilling.

Dr Allinson said the work would be carried out by April.

Onchan LibVan MHK Julie Edge asked why it was necessary to bring in off-island contractors.

The MUA chairman explained one of the proposals being considered is to drill under people’s gardens, and there are no island firms that have the specialist equipment to do this horizontal directional drilling.

Mr Callister said he was disappointed at the April 2017 date, given the fact that these residents will have to endure another winter.

‘I can only hope that we do not get the rainfall that we have suffered over the last few years,’ he added.