Would UK contractor do road job quicker?

An MHK says a major road scheme should be tendered to a UK contractor to get the project done quicker.

The £800,000 project to reconstruct Lezayre Road and install new drainage had been scheduled to begin on September 26 and take 18 months to complete.

But it was postponed at the last minute until next year, after it emerged that there was insufficient space to operate the site safely.

In Tynwald, new MHK for Ramsey Dr Alex Allinson asked Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer to consider tendering the Lezayre Road project and getting expressions of interest from firms across.

He asked: ‘This is an £800,000 project for 1,100 metres of road, which is expected to last 18 months. Could he consider tendering this to firms with the equipment and experience of laying large tracks of road quickly and effectively, to minimise disruption and economic losses to the island’s economy, and particularly in Ramsey?’

Mr Harmer replied government policy is to use on-island contractors to support the local economy. He said work permit restrictions might deter UK contractors from tendering - and some in local contractors may well object to a UK company being drafted in.

He added: ‘Regarding Lezayre Road, I am willing to look and come back to see if there is any way we can compact and construct that in the shortest timeframe possible, but unless there is substantial evidence that a UK contractor could actually do that in a shorter space of time – and in light of all the local economic issues – then I would favour continuing with our policy of using local contractors.’

The original scheme was scheduled to be carried out in three phases over a total of about 18 months, with breaks for TT, MGP and Christmas/New Year.

A Department of Infrastructure spokesman said the scheme would probably not begin now until next September after the MGP.

He said: ‘Meetings will be taking place involving DoI, the local MHKs, Ramsey Town Commissioners, the schools, the police, the Chamber of Commerce and the business community to discuss the way forward.

‘It is now generally accepted that the road will have to close for a period in 2017-18 to enable the work to take place.’

He pointed out that UK companies would still be faced with the same constraints as DoI or local contractors – working hours, maintaining access, working with utilities and telecoms providers, and working around TT, MGP and Christmas

Dr Allinson had asked in Tynwald for a comparison of roadworks costs here and in the UK. Mr Harmer said the cost of £150 per square metre compares favourably to a UK construction cost of £100-130 per square metre. He said the cost of bitumen is about 40 per cent higher than the UK due to the import cost.