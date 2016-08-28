Would you like to be a police officer in the island?

The Isle of Man Constabulary is recruiting for full-time police officers to join the force.

A recruitment campaign has been launched to attract applicants interested in a career in the Manx constabulary.

Drop-in sessions with serving police officers are being held to give prospective applicants an insight into modern policing and to ask any questions about the process.

The sessions will be held at Costa at the Sea Terminal from midday to 2pm on September 1, 8 and 19.

People can also ask questions in a Twitter session between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, September 14 by following @TweetbeatIOM and using the hashtag #EveryDayIsDifferentIOM

The selection process involves an initial paper sift of applicants followed by a fitness test, classroom assessment, an outdoor assessment and a medical. Candidates are assessed in line with the constabulary’s core values of caring, professional, challenge, service, respect and responsibility.

Inspector Dave Dobbie said: ‘A career in the Isle of Man Constabulary will undoubtedly give you opportunities to help keep people safe and to make a positive difference in the local community. Police work is unique and involves dealing with people from all walks of life in many different circumstances.

‘Recent recruits said they were attracted to apply because of the variety of work, and that every day is different, something that they have found to be the case since being operational officers.

‘All of this requires a range of personal skills such as patience, courage, flexibility, understanding and the ability to think and act quickly. We are looking to recruit people who possess these values and the right mix of skills to serve the Manx public. The response from the initial drop in session was positive, with some promising potential candidates.’

Inspector Dobbie said he would encourage people to attend the drop-in sessions, join in with the Twitter session, or contact Organisational Development at Police Headquarters to find out more from the officers.

The closing date for applications is Friday, September 23. Download an application pack at www.iompolice.im. For more information contact Organisational Development on 631547.