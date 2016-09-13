Would you like to be a singer in the Manx Festival Chorus?

The Manx Festival Chorus is looking for new members to join the group.

Rehearsals for its 49th season will begin on September 15 at 7.30pm at the new rehearsal venue of Union Mills Methodist Church.

The Chorus will be performing Handel’s ‘Messiah’ at St George’s Church in Douglas on Sunday, December 11 at 2.30pm.

New members are especially being encouraged to take part in this performance.

Any singer who would like to join just for the Messiah performance is welcome to attend the rehearsals on October 6 and 20, November 17 and December 1.

Other works to be performed in the season include Mozart’s ‘Requiem’ and ‘Vesperae Solennes de Confessore’, and Maunder’s ‘Olivet to Calvary’. Visit www.manxfestivalchorus.com