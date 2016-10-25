Wrestler Marcus returns home for Megaslam

Manx wrestler Marcus Shilling, also known as ‘Marcus of Man’, returns to the island tomorrow (Wednesday) to fight in the Villa Marina’s Megaslam show.

Marcus, who grew up in Port Erin but now lives in Stockholm, will fight twice in the show, once in the afternoon, then again in the evening.

Images from the Mega Slam Wrestling even at the Villa Marina, featuring Manx born wrestler 'Marcus of Mann' otherwise known as Marcus Shilling

He made his Isle of Man debut in September 2015, winning against the Masked Menace Tagori.

We caught up with him before tomorrow’s big event.

‘Since my last visit I have wrestled over a dozen matches in various towns in Sweden and in Stockholm. We have had great crowds for our main shows and I am helping in the running of our shows. So now I am seeing the wrestling business from a few different perspectives,’ said Marcus.

‘I left my job of nine years in May to join a bigger company called Cramo, who deal with building machinery and cabin rentals, and have offices all over Europe.

‘On Wednesday I have got two different opponents. In the 2.30pm show I will be challenging Ricky J McKenzie who is up and coming and is tipped to go far, with some even tipping him for WWE in the near future.

‘My evening opponent will be a lad from Yorkshire called David Graves. He was trained by Marty Jones (who wrestled on World of Sport in the 1980s and 90s) and also will prove to be very tough opposition.

‘I have been training hard and I know the fans will be there, like last year, to support me so I can bring my A game.’

He will be making the most of the trip, staying for just over a week to visit his family and friends here.

He said: ‘I have a fully booked schedule for seeing friends and family both in Douglas and down in Port Erin. I’m very much looking forward to it. I have actually taken an interest in trying to learn some Manx this past year so I will be looking for some help with that and finding learning materials this time while I’m over.’

The bill also features Mexican ‘El Ligero’, ‘Russian Nightmare’ Boris Koslov, and Australian Toni Storm.

Megaslam promoter Brad Taylor said: ‘The team and I honestly can’t wait to return to the island. I am not just saying this but it is one of our favourite places to tour and one that all the team look forward to. Before we began touring here, wrestling shows weren’t featured for around 10 years. I really don’t understand why, it has everything a promoter would want, beautiful scenery, a great venue and a lot of wrestling fans.’

Tickets are available from the Villa Gaiety box office, adults £16, under 16s £11.

Toni Storm

Ricky J McKenzie