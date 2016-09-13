Wurlitzer series continues in Villa Marina Arcade

A series of free weekly charity concerts on the wurlitzer in the Villa Marina Arcade in Douglas continues tomorrow (Wednesday).
Peter Norris will perform in aid of Breathe Easy between 1pm and 2pm, following which a collection will be taken.
Sarah Goldsmith will play on Wednesday, September 21, in aid of the Salvation Army while Keith Simpson will perform on Wednesday, September 28, in aid the Manx Youth Band.
