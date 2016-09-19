Yacht rescued after its engine fails

Five people aboard a small yacht were rescued by a lifeboat on Sunday.

They had had been motoring back to Douglas when the engine failed as they passed Laxey.

With fog and rain closing in and one of the crew suffering from sea sickness the skipper anchored the yacht just off Clay Head and called for assistance.

The RNLI all-weather lifeboat Sir William Hillary was launched under the command of coxswain Neal Corran and made for the casualty vessel.

The yacht was towed back to Douglas.

The lifeboat berthed the yacht at the visitors’ pontoon on the Battery Pier.

The lifeboat is pictured towing yacht. RNLI/Mark Atherton