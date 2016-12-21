Yellow weather warning sparks warning from the Steam Packet

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Friday and the Steam Packet is warning that its services could be hit.

This morning weather forecasters based in Ronaldsway warned that severe gales - known as Storm Barbara - were likely to affect all areas in the Isle of Man from 9am on Friday till 3pm.

The Ben-my-Chree

The Steam Packet says that the weather has the potential to disrupt sailings on Friday and Saturday.

The company says passengers booked on sailings on each of these days should consider transferring to an earlier service, although these are all currently ‘very busy’.

In order to offer additional passenger vehicle space on Ben-my-Chree over the busy Christmas period, the company has arranged for Arrow to cover freight services today (Wednesday) and tomorrow.

As a result, vehicle space will be increased on Ben-my-Chree for the 7.45pm sailing tonight, the 2.15am and 7.45pm sailings on Thursday and the 2.15am sailing on Friday.

The company says that passengers booked on sailings that may be disrupted by the weather should contact its call centre on 08722 992 992 or 01624 661661 to discuss alternatives.

Lines will be open between 8.30am and 6.30pm. Online account holders may amend their bookings through the company’s website www.steam-packet.com.

Any passengers wishing to transfer now that a weather warning has been issued will not be charged amendment fees.

Steam Packet chief executive Mark Woodward said: ‘After such a long run of benign weather it is frustrating that, at such an important time for our customers, our services are likely to be affected by a severe storm moving in from the Atlantic.

‘Consistent with the weather warning issued by the Met Office we have now decided to issue our own travel warning and will bring in Arrow to ensure additional capacity is available; this once again demonstrates the necessity of having a backup vessel.

‘Any changes requested by passengers will be subject to availability and will, of course, be free of charge.’

Today’s forecast from the Met Office:

Scattered showers at first, possibly heavy in places, but becoming isolated by mid morning to allow bright spells with sunny intervals developing. Temperatures 8 or 9 Celsius at best, with fresh or strong west to southwest winds making it feel colder.

Mostly dry and fairly bright on Thursday with some sunshine at times but feeling rather cold in fresh to strong winds; top temperature around 7°C.

A spell of heavy rain soon sweeping in on Friday morning with very strong to severe gale force winds, then becoming a little less windy and mostly dry by about mid-afternoon.