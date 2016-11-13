‘Yessir I can Boogie’ show

Illustrator Alice Quayle has a new exhibition of her work on show in the window of the Sayle Gallery, in Douglas.

They include the ‘Yessir I can Boogie’ and ‘Ciao Bella, Ciao Fella’ prints.

The illustrated maps include one of Dark Skies sites , one called ‘Manx as the Hills’, and two showing Norse and Viking connections.

The pictures are available as prints and postcards from the gallery. They will be on display until November 20.

See other examples of her work on the Facebook page ‘Alice’s Illustrations’.