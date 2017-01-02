Yob rips fence out in tantrum with girlfriend

A teenager who was already on probation tore a neighbour’s fence down in a drunken tantrum after a row with his girlfriend, a court was told.

Owen Edwin Plaskett had spent most of the afternoon drinking in the Cat with No Tail before the incident on December 27.

For the prosecution, Barry Swain said Plaskett was joined in the pub later in the afternoon by his girlfriend and the pair started bickering about Christmas plans.

As the row escalated the defendant’s girlfriend left the pub in a taxi and he pursued her back to Farmhill in a separate one.

On arrival, the row between them flared up again with the defendant yelling: ‘Sarah’s always right and Owen’s always wrong.’

Describing the disagreement as a ‘petty argument’, Mr Swain said Plaskett then decided he wanted to reclaim some belongings from the girlfriend’s parents’ house but she refused, because it was after midnight, and told him to discuss it the following day.

He responded by grabbing hold of a neighbour’s fence and ripping a 30-foot length of it from its supports.

Mr Swain said the girlfriend was knocked over in the melee, hurting her knee, but did not want to pursue any action and no charges were to be brought.

Having demolished the fence, he then said: ‘Come on, Sarah, we’ve got to get out of here.’

When police arrived, they found Plaskett and his girlfriend about to enter his home at Hilltop Rise, Farmill. Initially both denied Plaskett having any involvement in destroying the fence. The girlfriend later told them Plaskett had been frustrated by the argument and pulled the fence down as a result.

The court heard Plaskett’s girlfriend was embarrassed by the whole incident as the victims lived near to her parents at Farmhill Meadows.

The 19-year-old admitted two offences of criminal damage.

Defending him, Paul Rodgers said the damage was committed recklessly rather than deliberately and the value, as yet not established, would be under £1,000.

Plaskett was bailed to his home address with a £500 recognisance and a ban on entering licensed premises. He will be sentenced on February 14 following a report.