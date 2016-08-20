You can find out more about sight loss in week of events

The public can find out more about the effects of sight loss in a special week.

RNIB Isle of Man, in partnership with the Manx Blind Welfare Society, has arranged for RNIB's Eye Pod to visit the island.

The Eye Pod is an interactive simulator that provides an insight into the four most common causes of sight loss in Britain: glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration.

Digital viewers overlay a simulation of each eye condition onto a view of the outside world, showing how vision is impacted. There will also be advice on eye health to prevent the conditions, or reduce their impact with early detection and prompt treatment.

The Eye Pod will tour the Isle of Man during Vision Awareness Week, which runs from September 12 to 18, and is free to enter.

Julie Lee, services manager at RNIB in the Isle of Man, said: ‘When entering the pod people will be able to gain an insight into the four most common causes of sight loss via electronic screens that provide a view of the outside world simulating each eye condition. The intention is to convey public health messages about sight care to visitors and help them understand the impact of sight loss on everyday activities for blind and partially sighted people.’

She added: ’Over 50 per cent of sight loss can be avoided and RNIB has produced a number of tools like the Eye Pod to raise awareness of preventable sight loss and to address issues faced by people who are blind or partially sighted. Better eye health and understanding the impact of sight loss are key messages of Vision Awareness Week, and we are delighted to be working with Manx Blind Welfare Society in sharing these vital messages in such an interactive way.’

The Eye Pod itinerary includes:

Monday, September 12- Manx Blind Welfare Society’s headquarters, Corrin Court in Onchan

Tuesday, September 13 –Shoprite in Ramsey

Wednesday, September 14- University College Isle of Man

Thursday, September 15– Shoprite in Port Erin

Friday, September 16 – Shoprite in Peel

Saturday, September 17- Granville Street, Douglas

Manx Blind Welfare Society chief executive Ian Cooil said: ‘The aim of Vision Awareness Week is to highlight the challenges faced by blind and visually impaired people, what we as a society can do to help people live as independently as they choose and, importantly, to promote eye health.

‘Throughout the third Vision Awareness Week we will be delivering these messages through talks and events, and the visit of the RNIB’s Eye Pod will be a big part of the week of activities.’

Vision Awareness Week, from September 12 to 18, will include an open day at Corrin Court, a series of talks to schools, businesses and local organisations, fundraising events, Bright for Sight Day on September 16 and Walk My Way along Loch Promenade, Douglas, on September 18.

To find out more about the week visit www.mbws.org.im.