Young coaches put in the hours

Youngsters in the island who are learning to be sports coaches have been rewarded for the hours of voluntary work they have put in.

Each year, 16 to 19-year-olds take part in the Sure Sports Leaders’ Programme, run by the Department of Education and Children’s Sports Development Unit (SDU) and sponsored by the telecoms firm.

Sam Caine (Manx Sport and Recreation) and coaches,Harry Hewson,Jack Roberts,George Dickinson and Sarah Jarvis

The teenagers gain skills at a week-long summer training camp at the National Sports Centre, then coach at schools, community clubs, Manx Sport and Recreation (MSR) activities and primary schools’ sports festivals through the year.

Each term, Sure Isle of Man rewards the young leaders who have recorded the most hours coaching.

This year’s hardest workers have been Harry Hewson, from Queen Elizabeth II High School who received a £100 Sure voucher from Sarah Jarvis, the company’s Marketing Manager, after he completed 32 hours as a volunteer.

George Dickinson, from St Ninian’s High School, completed 27 hours and received a £75 Sure voucher, while Jack Roberts, from Ramsey Grammar School, completed 26 hours, earning him a £50 Sure voucher.

The winning trio are among 42 leaders who – in addition to exams and other commitments – completed a total of 440 voluntary hours during the autumn term.

Daniel Richardson, from St Ninian’s High School, who was named overall Sure Sports Leader of the Year 2015/16, will be invited to the 2016 Isle of Man Sports Awards at the Villa Marina in March to receive an award.

Graham Cregeen MHK, Minister for Education and Children, said: ‘Through the Programme for Government, we seek to enable people to live healthier lives.

‘The fantastic Sure Sports Leaders’ Programme allows us to involve many more children in sport than we could otherwise reach. Meanwhile, the young leaders gain. Sarah Jarvis said: ‘With every passing year we see more young volunteers engaging with the Sure Sports Leaders’ Programme. Sure is proud to support this initiative.’