Young folk spruce up the Sea Terminal

Young people have been sprucing up the Sea Terminal and surrounding area over the summer.

In a project led by the Department of Education and Children’s youth service, the youngsters have been cleaning and redecorating the building and the surrounding port area.

Emma Macaulay, area youth worker, said the project came about after reports over the winter, via police and social media, that young people congregating at the Sea Terminal were behaving badly.

‘Young people of Café Laare [a Youth Service facility in Lord Street, Douglas] who frequent the Sea Terminal were keen to change the perception and wanted to show their commitment to the community by giving something back,’ she said.

‘Each of the young people has given up 15 hours of their own time and has contributed willingly

‘We hope seeing their peers working to improve the environment will deter young people from causing problems in future.’

The project has been run in conjunction with the Department of Infrastructure.

Craig Batty, caretaker of the Sea Terminal, said: ‘I have enjoyed getting to know the young people and it has been a pleasure working with them.

‘The young people who have helped out have put a lot into the building and will no doubt act as a positive influence.’